Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported.
The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana.
The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
The National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, recently confirmed the second case of CWD detected in Tensas Parish. That deer, an adult buck, was harvested in December 2022.
The five new presumptive positives were made from samples submitted by LDWF staff from hunter-harvested deer. LADDL will send new suspect positives to the NVSL for confirmation. That process can take several weeks.
Although CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend against the human consumption of deer known to be infected with CWD. Also, it is recommended that people hunting in areas known to harbor CWD-infected deer have their deer tested for the disease prior to consuming the animals. LDWF provides free testing for hunter-harvested deer.
The first CWD positive deer from Tensas Parish was confirmed on January 28, 2022. Tensas Parish has been an area of heightened surveillance for CWD by the LDWF since a case of CWD was found in Issaquena County, Mississippi, in 2018.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has adopted regulations for the CWD Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes.
CWD is a neurodegenerative disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the family Cervidae. It is caused by a prion, an infectious, misfolded protein particle, and is 100-percent fatal in affected deer after an indeterminate incubation period. There is no treatment or preventative vaccine for CWD.
CWD-infected deer may exhibit signs of weight loss and emaciation, salivation, frequent drinking and urination, incoordination, circling, and lack of fear of people, and always results in death of the animal.