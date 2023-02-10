The grant cycle has begun for Arkansas’ Outdoor Recreation Grants Program.
State officials are presently refining and rewriting application materials, reviewing existing contracts and traveling to advise constituents in towns across the state as they prepare their applications for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024. They also prepare new grantees to start their projects.
The Fiscal Year 2023 grant cycle (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023) turned out to be the most well-funded in program history with 54 grant applications totaling $6,489,641.42 recommended for funding.
To get each successful applicant ready to begin their project and receive their recommended funding, ORGP staff will conduct project management workshops with project leaders in each community and explain the rules, regulations and processes associated with the grant.
CLICK HERE for more information regarding site visits for existing grants or potential applications, to identify regional project officers or to review last cycle’s application and management guides.