The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has reminded that all annual hunting licenses expired Wednesday, June 30.
Annual fishing licenses are valid for one year from the date of purchase.
Licenses are available at many retail stores throughout the state and by phone, but renewing can be as simple as clicking a button on the AGFC’s website.
All hunting and fishing privileges become effective immediately. Supplying the AGFC with your email address during the license purchase process enables you to receive an email with a digital copy of your license to carry on your phone.