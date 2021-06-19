Correct Craft has announced the development and launch of its “Lake Cleanup Boat” that vacuums waste on the water.
Correct Craft is the parent company of SeaArk Boats of Monticello.
The new boat, built on a SeaArk hull, will be used to help keep lakes clean in the communities around Correct Craft subsidiaries. Correct Craft plans to also make the boat available to help clean up waters in other local communities that would like to use it. Finally, Correct Craft plans to provide additional Lake Cleanup Boats at a minimal cost to organizations that want their own Lake Cleanup Boat.
The Lake Cleanup Boat is equipped with a vacuum that collects pollutants. Waste items frequently on lake water include bottles, Styrofoam, and other plastics that can harm birds and other wildlife. Correct Craft’s new boat can gather these unwanted items in hard-to-reach areas. The Lake Cleanup Boat will help protect neighborhoods, parks, lakes, and rivers throughout the U.S.
The Correct Craft team plans to volunteer to help clean up waters nearby their facilities.
Bill Yeargin, president and CEO of Correct Craft, said, “Our team cares about the environment and created this innovative new boat to help our communities keep their lakes clean. We will do our best to make it available to those who need it and will be happy to consider ways we can help others acquire a Lake Cleanup Boat of their own.”
Yeargin added, “I want to give a special thanks to our SeaArk team who made this vision a reality. I am impressed with how all our Correct Craft teams consistently step up to help with our philanthropic endeavors.”