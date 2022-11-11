Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18.
After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28.
Archery season for deer continues through February 28.
Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
For portions outside of the chronic wasting disease management area, the limit is five deer (no more than two bucks) which may include:
-- Two bucks with archery, muzzleloader or modern gun,
-- Five does with archery,
-- Five does with muzzleloader and modern gun combined.
For portions inside the CWD Management Zone (Ashley, Bradley and Union counties) the limits is five deer, no more than two antlered bucks, which may include
-- Two antlered bucks with archery, muzzleloader or modern gun,
-- Five antlerless with archery,
-- Five antlerless with muzzleloader and modern gun combined.
Dogs allowed for deer hunting during the modern gun season.
Outside the CWD Management Zone, legal bucks must be button bucks or have at least three points on one side of their rack. Inside the CWD Management Zone there are no antler restrictions.
Button bucks count toward a hunter's buck limit outside of the CWD Management Zone and do not count toward a hunter's buck bag limit inside of the CWD Management Zone.
CWD regulations apply inside Ashley, Bradley and Union counties.