The boat ramp at Beech Creek Landing on Lake Columbia is temporarily closed, according to Dan Gregory, chairman of the Columbia County Rural Development Authority.
The RDA manages Lake Columbia.
He said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission requested temporary closure of the ramp to prevent the spread of giant salvinia (salvinia molesta). Some of the highest concentrations of giant salvinia on Lake Columbia are in the area of Beech Creek Landing, making it more likely that boat trailers using the ramp will carry giant salvinia with them.
The area around the Beech Creek Landing is still open for fishing but the boat ramp is closed.
Boat ramps at North Shore (Maurice Lewis Landing) and South Shore (Selwyn Whitehead Landing) remain open.
Lake Columbia personnel are implementing herbicide applications to slow the spread of the invasive aquatic plant. These applications are coordinated with Magnolia Water System and the Arkansas Department of Health.
The RDA continues to urge boaters to clean, drain and dry to prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species to other bodies of water.
Clean the boat, trailer, and all equipment – Remove all plants and pieces of vegetation and seeds.
Drain your boat – Remove the drain plug from your boat when you leave the water.
Dry – Let all gear dry for at least five days before visiting new waters. If drying is not an option, spray all equipment with a high-pressure hose or hot water.
One small giant salvinia plant can multiply and spread very rapidly. The RDA and all parties involved appreciate the diligence of boaters in helping prevent the spread of this plant to other bodies of water.