A New Hampshire hunter who was seriously injured when a tree stand collapsed in 2009 sued the landowner. The hunter dropped the suit when he learned another party owned the tree stand, but how do you determine who is liable for injuries or other legal issues on leased land?
The National Agricultural Law Center will host a webinar focusing on the legal risks and other practical issues of land leases at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Rusty Rumley, senior staff attorney at NALC, will be the webinar presenter. Rumley’s areas of expertise focus on land use, including landowner liability, leasing and agritourism.
“It is important for all parties to realize that leases for hunting are different from a typical agricultural lease,” Rumley said. “It is essential to consider issues such as liability and managing shared access to the property.”
Potentially expensive disputes between landowners and lessees illustrate the risks of leasing land without fully considering the terms of the agreement, Rumley said. Other issues for landowners to consider include insurance, the number of people granted access to the property and restrictions on certain hunting or other land-use practices.
“According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, during COVID there were almost 3 million new hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps issued. With the influx of newly licensed hunters, it is essential that both parties know the legal risks of leasing land,” Rumley said.
Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center, said, “In Arkansas alone, almost 90 percent of land is privately owned. Demand to hunt that privately owned land is high and knowing how leases work will set landowners and hunters up for successful seasons.”
