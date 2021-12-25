Logoly State Park in McNeil will be among state parks in all 50 states having a First Day Hike.
Arkansas State Parks will offer guided hikes at many locations including Logoly, as well as encourage self-guided walks and hikes throughout the "First Weekend," January 1 and 2, for those who would like to explore on their own.
All participants are eligible to receive a free sticker.
“We are happy to bring back guided hikes this year, and we also invite our guests to take a self-guided hike to kick off the new year outdoors,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “Our 52 state parks are located throughout the state, giving Arkansans an opportunity to find the perfect trail at a park close to home.”
Participants can receive a free sticker one of two ways:
-- Take part in a guided hike and receive a sticker at the program.
-- Log self-guided hikes in Arkansas State Parks by filling out a form and receive a free sticker in the mail for each person in your group.
CLICK HERE for a form that will be available on December 31.
Arkansas State Parks asks guests to recreate responsibly and remember:
When the parking lot is full, the park is full. Consider planning your hikes on less-visited trails or off-peak times of the day. Consider having a Plan B in place.
Dress for the weather. Wear and bring warm layers and sturdy shoes.
Bring water and snacks.
Practice physical distancing. Keep 6 feet of distance from hikers who don’t live in your immediate household.
Stay on designated trails. Shortcuts cause damage and are unsafe.
Practice Leave No Trace principles.
A few park locations are closed on the January 1 holiday but will be open on January 2. Visit the Arkansas State Parks event calendar to find a First Day Hike near you.