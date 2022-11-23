The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control.
LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022.
The drawdown is a necessary component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation growth and to improve the Lake Bistineau sport fishery. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system.
Closing the gates at this time should allow the lake to be at full pool for traditional recreational activities in the spring.