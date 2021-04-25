Chronic wasting disease in deer was the subject of a presentation last week to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
A.J. Riggs, AGFC wildlife health biologist, reviewed results from the 2020-21 chronic wasting disease monitoring effort. The AGFC received 7,808 samples from white-tailed deer and 57 samples from elk during the 2020-21 hunting seasons.
Of those samples, 261 white-tailed deer and seven elk tested positive for the disease.
“This is an agency high of samples that have been collected by agency staff,” Riggs said. “All the credit goes to the AGFC’s wildlife management staff for their dedicated work throughout the year to meet our sampling goals.”
Riggs spoke about two important partnerships that have developed since the detection of the disease in Arkansas: the increased testing ability thanks to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission and the latest research project being conducted by the University of Georgia on the impact CWD may be having on Arkansas’s deer population.
Thanks to increased testing brought on by the ALPC lab, turnaround time between when a hunter submits a sample and the time results are available has decreased. According to Riggs 94 percent of CWD tests submitted by the AGFC during the 2020-21 testing season were processed by the Arkansas lab.
“We’re still looking at an average of five to six days, but we’re figuring out how to make that as quick as possible,” Riggs said.
The University of Georgia is currently tagging and outfitting live deer in Arkansas’s CWD Management Zone to evaluate the impact of CWD on deer in the state and research any behavior changes associated with contracting the disease. To date, 84 deer have been captured, tagged or radio-collared and released for surveillance.
“In addition to that 36 of the female deer were outfitted with transmitters that will activate and alert researchers when the doe gives birth,” Riggs said.