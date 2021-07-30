The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently approved a budget increase of $5.73 million to cover the costs of several pressing projects.
The largest project on the list is the renovation of Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery, which produces trout, for $3.27 million. An additional, $3.5 million was approved in June. With today’s approval, the total cost to renovate the hatchery will be $6.7 million.
Other projects are Tri-County Lake fishing pier near Fordyce, $150,000; Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area’s south greentree reservoir, at a total cost of $2.8 million, of which $1.6 million was approved by the commission and the remaining $1.2 million comes from a Ducks Unlimited $1 million North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant and a $100,000 match from DU and $100,000 match from the AGFC; Lake Overcup dam repair, $500,000; Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center roof repair, and Payneway Dam repair at St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA, $60,000.
Funds for the projects will be moved from the Stability and Enhancement Fund to the AGFC’s 2022 fiscal year operating budget of $94,985,062, which was approved at the July meeting.
Several changes to licenses and penalties for infractions were proposed, including a regulation that would allow former Arkansas residents who hold a Waterfowl Hunting Permit and a Resident Lifetime License for hunting purchased before September 1, 2021, to hunt waterfowl on any wildlife management area without a Nonresident Waterfowl Hunting Permit.
“These codes allow folks who were bona fide residents at the time they purchased their lifetime licenses, prior to September 1, 2021, to continue to hold that license and not be subject to the WMA date restrictions even if they have moved out of state since they purchased their lifetime license,” John Marks, AGFC senior assistant general counsel, said.
Those proposals will come before a vote at the August 19 meeting.