Comments and photos about a bald eagle being shot over the weekend on Lake Columbia have been seen on Facebook. Local Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials are investigating.
“It is an active investigation so I cannot comment at this time,” said Sgt. G.T. “Tom” Pointfield. “This is a federal investigation, so I’ve made contact with federal officials.”
Although bald eagles are no longer listed under the Endangered Species Act, they are still federally protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Maximum fines under these acts are $100,000 and $15,000 respectively, with possible imprisonment up to one year, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website.
Keith Stephens, press relations officers for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in Little Rock also said he could not comment on an active investigation of a bald eagle.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services Midwest Region website, eagles, their feathers and parts, nests, nest trees, and winter/nighttime roosts are all protected by federal laws.
The Eagle Act prohibits anyone from taking, possessing, or transporting any eagle or eagle parts without prior authorization. This includes inactive nests as well as active nests. Activities that directly or indirectly lead to take are prohibited without a permit.
Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act the first criminal offense is a misdemeanor with maximum penalty of one year in prison and $100,000 fine for an individual ($200,000 for an organization). The second offense becomes a felony with maximum penalty of two years in prison and $250,000 fine for individual ($500,000 for an “organization” such as a business). The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act also provides for maximum civil penalties of $5,000 for each violation.
The bald eagle is protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act even though it has been delisted under the Endangered Species Act. This law, originally passed in 1940, provides for the protection of the bald eagle and the golden eagle by prohibiting the take, possession, sale, purchase, barter, offer to sell, purchase or barter, transport, export or import, of any bald or golden eagle, alive or dead, including any part, nest, or egg, unless allowed by permit.
"Take" includes pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, molest, or disturb. The 1972 amendments increased civil penalties for violating provisions of the Act to a maximum fine of $5,000 or one-year imprisonment with $10,000 or not more than two years in prison for a second conviction. Felony convictions carry a maximum fine of $250,000 or two years of imprisonment. The fine doubles for an organization. Rewards are provided for information leading to arrest and conviction for violation of the act.
In 2020, a Homer, LA, man was arrested for shooting a bald eagle in Claiborne Parish. A key piece of evidence was a bald eagle feather found in a vehicle. CLICK HERE to see the related news article.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services Midwest Region website, there are examples in recent years of people being punished for killing or disturbing bald eagles.
In September 2005, a Florida land development company responsible for the destruction of an eagle nest tree on property where it was building a housing development in Collier County, Florida, pleaded guilty to violating Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and was fined $356,125 – one of the largest penalties ever assessed under this statute. An individual associated with the company also pleaded guilty to violating the act and was sentenced in April 2006 to a $5,000 fine and three years on probation.
In January 2005, two defendants who cut down a tree containing a bald eagle nest in Sarasota County, Florida, pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. One defendant was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and contribute $80,000 in restitution ($40,000 to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey and $40,000 to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Florida Bald Eagle Conservation Fund). The other was fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit the chainsaw used to commit the crime.
To report on details about shootings or mishandlings of bald eagles locally, call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 877-836-4612.