South Arkansas hunters will see their first bear-hunting season in modern times later this year, although a conservative quota will be in effect.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this week added open hunting seasons in Bear Zones 3 and 4 for the first time since modern-day bear hunting was instituted.
Bears were hunted to an extinction level in South Arkansas by the 1890s. The state started a slow process to reintroduce the bear to its native Arkansas range in the 1970s, eventually working into southeastern Arkansas. There have been occasional bear sightings in Columbia County in recent years.
Bear Zones 3 and 4 will have season dates of December 10-16. There will be quota of five bears in Zone 3 and 25 bears in Zone 4.
Columbia County is in Bear Zone 4. Zone 4 is that part of Arkansas east of Interstate 30, and west of U.S. 65. Zone 3 is west of Interstate 30, and south of a line in Southwest Arkansas along U.S. 70, U.S. 270, Arkansas 26 and Arkansas 51 in Clark County.
The Game and Fish Commission said the limited season will help prevent overharvest and enable the growing bear population to continue to thrive in this portion of Arkansas.
The opening of archery bear season in Zones 1 and 2 – the north and western one-third of the state, with both of those seasons now opening the weekend before the archery deer season opening date (September 17 this year).
AGFC Director Austin Booth said the new season is a testament to the AGFC’s continued efforts to increase opportunity for hunters and anglers and the continued use of hunting as a scientifically sound tool for population management of wildlife species in Arkansas.
"The black bears' decades-long resurgence in Arkansas is proof, not only that Arkansas possesses first-class bear habitat, but that our state treasures this important resource,” Booth said. “Make no mistake, this conservation milestone was unthinkable 70 years ago, when wild black bears scarcely existed at all in Arkansas. But thanks to Arkansans, we are watching the successes spread across the state. This is a tremendous marker for south Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish and sportsmen."