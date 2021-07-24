The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is restricting the commercial rental of campsites in Corps-operated campgrounds through the Reservation One Stop (R1S) reservation system.
Affected are campgrounds at Corps facilities in South Arkansas, North Louisiana and most of Mississippi.
A statement from the Vicksburg District said campsites at Corps operated facilities may not be reserved by individuals or businesses for the purpose of renting a recreational vehicle (RV) or any camping unit to other parties.
“This has been determined to be a commercial activity and thus only allowed in a leased commercial concession,” the statement said.
Rental RVs and other camping units may be used at Corps operated campgrounds, but the reservation must be made by the party who will be utilizing the campsite.
Reservations found to be made for the commercial purpose of attachment to an RV or other camping unit rental will be cancelled, and a citation may be issued to the violator.
There are no changes for campsites reserved for personal, non-commercial use.