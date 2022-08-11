The Magnolia Panthers fishing team is at the Bassmaster High School National Championship at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, SC.
More than 300 teams from around the country will be competing for the national title. The tournament started Monday with three practice days. Official competition starts today and runs for three days.
The top 12 teams compete Saturday for the championship.
The tournament and weigh-in can be watched live at Bassmaster.com starting at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and each day thereafter.
The Panther fishing team members are Trace and Levi Loe (Stanley Loe, boat captain), Collin Hampton and Lucas Cheatham (Chase Hampton, boat captain).
Twenty-five of the 250 teams in Arkansas qualified to compete in the championship tournament by fishing local trails, The Arkansas State Bassmaster Tournament at Greers Ferry and Bassmaster High School Open tournaments.
Sponsors include John Ward and the Magnolia School District, HealthQuest Therapy, Bo Moses Trucking, Steve's Marine, Circle W Guns and Feed, Mod Maverick Studio, Pinner Plumbing, Prescott Raceway, Prince Pharmacy, Ivan Smith Magnolia, Magnolia Motor Company, Cornerstone Childcare, and Whitehead Marine.