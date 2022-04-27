The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites public review of a plan to permit bicycling, hiking and backpacking within the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge.
The comment period extends through May 3. Interested parties are encouraged to review the draft determinations and provide written comments to the Refuge Manager.
A “compatibility determination” is the end result of a process whereby the Refuge Manager reviews a proposed use on a refuge and determines whether the use is compatible with the purpose for which the refuge was established.
If determined to be compatible, then the use may be permitted. If the use is determined incompatible, then it is not permitted to occur on the refuge.
Policy issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in October 2000 requires that compatibility determinations be provided to the public for review and comment. When completing compatibility determinations, the Refuge Manager uses sound professional judgment to determine if a proposed use will materially interfere or detract from the fulfillment of the Service's mission or the purpose of the Refuge.
CLICK HERE to see the Draft Compatibility Determination.
Comments may be sent by fax to 870-364-3757 or by e-mail to Michael_Stroeh@fws.gov. Comments received will be reviewed and, if appropriate, incorporated into the Final Compatibility Determination, which is expected by Fall 2022.
Individuals who submit comments will be notified upon completion of the Final Compatibility Determination for the proposed use.