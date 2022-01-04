Louisiana State Parks are offering a discount on overnight stays to encourage outdoor travel in the cooler months.
When campers book one night, they will get one night free when they use the promo code, NORTHPOLE at nine state parks.
The online discount code NORTHPOLE is valid on new bookings for both cabins and campsites (excludes Tentrr Sites) at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D'Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir and South Toledo Bend.
The trip must take place by February 28. The offer is not valid on holidays.