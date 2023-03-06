The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced the kickoff of the 2023 Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup (GAmC) in Arkansas.
This year's GAmC runs through May 31.
Arkansans interested in doing their part to help keep Arkansas beautiful can recruit volunteers and host their own cleanup or sign up to volunteer at an event near them.
“Arkansas had record-breaking turnout for our 2022 cleanup seasons," said Colbie Jones, director at KAB. "Nearly 18,000 people volunteered from all 75 counties across the state. That's a tough act to follow, but we're confident Arkansans can come together again to match or even exceed those numbers during the 2023 Great American Cleanup."
CLICK HERE to volunteer or to organize an event.
Organizers can use KAB’s free educational resources and print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. These resources and free supplies like disposable gloves, cotton gloves and fluorescent safety vests are available through KAB by visiting
During GAmC cleanup events, volunteers are encouraged to use safety precautions, including not picking up litter with bare hands, wearing bright safety vests along roadways and ensuring children are accompanied by an adult while collecting litter.