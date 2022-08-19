The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year.
Funds for these grants come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC).
AEDC awards conservation education grants to schools in the same counties where the fines are collected. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through October 27.
AGFC Chief of Education Tabbi Kinion said the grants can significantly enhance learning opportunities for youth, especially in rural areas of Arkansas.
“Many programs the AGFC promotes, such as Archery in the Schools, Project WILD, and Fishing in the Natural State, can be funded through these grants,” Kinion said. “But they can also be used to purchase equipment unique to conservation education and even help offset the costs of field trips to AGFC nature centers, hatcheries and other outdoors learning opportunities.”
Money available to South Arkansas counties:
Ashley $8,528.18
Bradley $4,325.00
Calhoun $4,517.80
Chicot $9,314.63
Clark $41,391.40
Cleveland $5,388.74
Columbia $7,195.21
Dallas $1,922.09
Desha $32,036.87
Drew $5,355.47
Hempstead $4,258.10
Howard $3,552.50
Lafayette $4,697.90
Lincoln $14,466.14
Little River $7,929.64
Miller $9,747.20
Nevada $4,013.10
Ouachita $3,735.28
Sevier $9,942.22
Union $5,934.35