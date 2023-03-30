The trap team at Lafayette County High School has received a $1,900 grant from the NRA Foundation.
The foundation is the nation’s leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports.
The grant will use the money to purchase equipment that will support the trap team.
The team thanked Friends of NRA for raising the funds and The NRA Foundation for awarding the grant. All contributions to the foundation are tax-deductible and go directly to funding the future of the shooting sports.
