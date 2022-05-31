Logoly State Park will host a fishing derby Saturday, June 11 for children ages 15 and under.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Fishing will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded immediately after the event for the biggest fish caught and the most fish caught in two age groups, and all participants will automatically be signed up for door prizes as well.
Participants need to bring their own poles and live or artificial bait. The pond will be stocked with channel catfish by the co-sponsor of the event, Arkansas Game and Fish. There is no fee to participate.
Parents or guardians must accompany their children.
The park is on Columbia County Road 47, west of U.S. 79 near McNeil.
For more information contact the park at 870-695-3561 or email us at Logoly@Arkansas.com.