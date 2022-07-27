Parts of recreation areas on Lake Ouachita are being temporarily closed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District for routine maintenance and repairs during the fall/winter season.
Brady Mountain Area A (Campsites 66-77) will close September 5, and the Corps Boat Ramp, Pavilion, and overflow parking will close September 6. These areas will be closed for the City of Hot Springs Water Intake Structure mobilizing and demobilizing staging area.
Brady Mountain Area A (Campsites 1-24) and Area B (Campsites 28-65) will remain open.
Crystal Springs Recreation Area will be closed from November 30 to February 28, 2023 for the replacement of the primary underground electrical line and campsite repairs.
Joplin, Denby Point, and Little Fir recreation areas will close October 31.
Stephens Park, Tomkins Bend, and Twin Creek will remain open.