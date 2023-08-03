The Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation will conduct site visits across the state to study current applications for FUN Park Grants or matching grants.
New applications for the grants must be postmarked by Friday, August 25.
Once applications are in, the team will begin scoring and prepping for hearings.
The 2023 Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) and Recreational Trail Program (RTP) application cycle closed on June 1. Awards announcements will be made in the fall.
The IMBA Trail Accelerator Grant for hands-on assistance for planning and design can be used in a few different ways:
It can be used to plan/design a specific trail system (or bike park/skills area) that's been identified.
It can be used for a feasibility study of a larger area to find the best locations for trails/bike amenities.
Those who receive a grant also get help with visioning and community engagement, stakeholder meetings and more. This grant is currently open for applications and closes August 31.