The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the availability of draft compatibility determinations for bicycling, hiking, backpacking and firewood cutting in the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge for public review and comment.
The public comment period will extend through June 15.
The USFWS also has posted a draft compatibility determination for utility rights-of-way within Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge for public review and comment. The public comment period for this determination will extend through June 16.
Compatibility determinations are the end results of a process whereby the refuge manager reviews a proposed use on a refuge and determines whether the use is compatible with the purpose for which the refuge was established. If determined to be compatible, then the use may be permitted. If the use is determined incompatible, then it is not permitted to occur on the refuge.
Policy issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in October 2000 requires that compatibility determinations be provided to the public for review and comment. When completing compatibility determinations, the refuge manager uses sound professional judgment to determine if a proposed use will materially interfere or detract from the fulfillment of the service's mission or the purpose of the refuge.
CLICK HERE to see the draft compatibility determination for Overflow NWR.
Comments may be sent by fax to (870) 364-3757 or by e-mail to Michael_Stroeh@fws.gov. Comments received will be reviewed and, if appropriate, incorporated into the Final Compatibility Determination, which is expected by Summer 2022.
CLICK HERE for the draft compatibility determination for Felsenthal.
The interested public has until June 16 to provide comments in writing to Refuge Headquarters/ Visitor Center. Comments may be sent by fax to (870) 364-3757 or by e-mail to Michael_Stroeh@fws.gov.
Comments received will be reviewed and, if appropriate, incorporated into the final compatibility determination, which is expected by Fall 2022.