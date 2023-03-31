Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.