Seven more bears were claimed in South Arkansas on Sunday, placing Bear Zone 4 within two bruins of the 25-bear limit only two days into the week-long hunting season.
Sixteen bears were taken on the first day of the hunt, which is scheduled to run through Friday or a 25-bear limit, whichever comes first.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia County and most of South Arkansas.
Bear hunters should call the wildlife hotline at 800-440-1477 before their hunt to check the harvest number and make sure the quota hasn’t been reached.
Columbia County and neighboring counties are in Zone 4. Zone 4 is generally southeast of Interstate 30 and southwest of U.S. 65. A separate zone that has been opened for bear hunting -- Zone 3 -- is in Southwest Arkansas northeast of Interstate 30.
The Zone 3 quota is five bears. As of Sunday night, no bears had been harvested in Zone 3.
Hunters may use modern guns, muzzleloaders or archery equipment, and the statewide limit is one bear per season.
Hunters successful in killing a bear must immediately check their bear through the AGFC’s mobile app, website or call 877-731-5627 to report their harvest. Just as with deer, once a bear has been checked it does not need to be tagged unless it leaves your possession (left at deer camp, taxidermist, processor, etc.). If a hunter cannot immediately check the bear, they must make their own tag with ink, including their name, date and bear zone of harvest. They may check the bear within 12 hours of harvest.
All successful hunters will also be required to submit a premolar from the bear. The AGFC’s bear team will mail them a packet including bags for the premolar and a hair sample with instructions on how to complete the process.
Any bear may be harvested, including males, females or any collared bears. But the AG&FC has asked that hunters refrain from taking females with cubs, or any collared bears.
The satellite-linked collars provide wildlife biologists with information about bear habits, habitat and range.