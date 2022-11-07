The Taylor Lady Tigers and junior Lady Tigers just wrapped up their first volleyball season being eligible for conference play.
Taylor started a volleyball program in 2020 and had 53 girls in 7th-12th grades try the new sport.
The numbers have stayed strong as the program has continued to build.
There is no 1A volleyball conference in Arkansas so Taylor joined the 2A Central conference this season, which consisted of 10 teams. This season, Taylor competed against private schools in the area, other 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A schools, a 5A school, along with three Texas schools.
The Junior High Lady Tigers finished 28-0, winning their conference and were also district tournament champions. The junior team won the Columbia Christian School Junior High Tournament consisting of eight teams and won the first annual Taylor Tiger Classic Volleyball tournament.
The varsity team finished 24-1 this season, qualifying for the state tournament their first year of eligibility. During the regular season, the Lady Tigers ended first in the 2A Central conference and were district tournament champions. The ladies also won the silver bracket at the Hooks tournament and won the first annual Taylor Tiger Classic tournament undefeated.