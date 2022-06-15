A storm that brought a fury of thunder and lightning early Saturday morning did not stop some cyclists from taking off in the 4th Pedals for Compassion Ride benefitting Magnolia’s Domestic Violence Shelter.
Anne Couch, Pedals Race Director, announced at the 7:30 a.m. start time there would be a 30-minute delay, but cyclists that went out early still found themselves in some stormy weather.
“This is the second year we have come to ride. The rain is fine, but the lighting is kind of scary, right?” said Julia Whitehead. “It was kind of scary right at Logoly, but we went and sat on a porch, and it was cool.”
Some riders in the event, which is a fund-raiser essential to keeping the doors open to the domestic violence shelter in Magnolia, as well as providing needed services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, decided to wait the storms out before taking their routes.
Cyclists sign up for 15-, 35-, 65- and 100-mile rides, but some seemed to be cutting their rides short Saturday due to the inclement weather.
Darrel Mathis said he and his wife, Julie Mathis and their other friends riding in the Melo Velo Cycling Club of Little Rock, decided to wait for the storm to pass, except for one rider. Mathis said that friend had to be picked up by his wife in Stephens because he missed a turn and was getting soaked under a tree.
“We were watching the radar and we could see the lighting and a couple of big cells that were coming in. Once you are out there in the country, there is not shelter so we wanted these cells to pass.”
This couple was a pair of cyclists who decided to begin their 35-mile routes when the weather began cooperating at 10 a.m.
However, not everyone who decided to venture out into the rainy weather found it unpleasant.
“The bright side was it was cool after the rain as we were riding,” said Warren Ward from Benton, LA. “It’s a great cause and we like to come, and this was an experience.”
Karen McMahen of Magnolia and her daughter, Megan McMahen of Texarkana, said they were the mother and daughter duo and they had never done this ride before. They said they were glad they did it.
“It was a lot of fun, but we were soaked from head to toe,” said Karen McMahen.
However, by the time another group of riders left Square Park, the sun was shining and riders and those listening to the free music on the square and eating food from either the King and Queen Wingz of Magnolia or Postmasters Grill of Camden, needed sunglasses.
Rising stars Trey Gauthreaux, Braydon Watts and Bo Smith sang music across the board, including country and southern rock. Songs ranged from classic hits such as Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”
As much entertainment provided to the cyclists and the public, the event has a serious side and that is as the primary fundraiser of Magnolia’s Domestic Violence Shelter. Executive Director Debbie Martin said the money this year will help replace large amounts that have been cut out by federal grants.
Martin said the shelter Victims of Crime Act means a loss of about $250,000 over the next two years. This loss means without additional money the shelter will no longer be able to help with dental visits, doctor visits and other needs the clients have which have been met by grants in the past.
But the good news is the ride brings in money and the organization leaders are seeking other grants to help, she said.
“We’ve asked for an American Recovery Public Act grant that can help out with dental and medical,” Matthews said. “We also have applied for a Domestic Peace Grant that is a little over $11,000 from the Arkansas Coalition against Domestic Violence. Part of it helps pay my salary, also we wrote in the grant for a fire suppressant and vent-a-hood and for $2,400 of the grant to pay for groceries.”
Amber Overholser, president of Compassion’s Foundation, said 61 riders signed up for this year’s ride and that will bring in an estimated $15,000 to $17,000 of funds. Last year’s ride drew 140 cyclists and made about $25,000 for the organization.
Couch, who spearheaded the efforts this year for the ride said it takes about nine months to plan the event and the weather was not something that has been problematic in the past four years.
Couch, a cyclist herself, suspected the weather, and the gas prices were both factors in the lower turnout for this year’s ride.
“And other rides have experienced lower turnout. Even CARTI’s Tour de Rock in Little Rock this month had numbers that were down,” she said.
At Saturday’s event there were a number of cyclists from out of town, many from Little Rock as this ride draws them from the Magnolia area, as well as Texarkana, Dallas and Shreveport, Couch said. One of the reasons cyclists like this ride is because the fun rest stops which sometimes have fun themes along the rides.
“We are so lucky to have the SAG team, county support, volunteer fire department and police to be of assistance during the rides,” Couch said.
“It was a small group of very positive riders and there was great music and great food and ice cream sandwiches available. We had great door prizes that were drawn through the early morning.”
Couch said there were three cyclists who completed the 100-miler.