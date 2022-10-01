The Magnolia Panthers fishing team competed last weekend in the AYBN Trader Bill's High School Bass Master Fishing Tournament on Lake Maumelle.
Trace and Levi Loe finished second with five bass weighing a total of 9.73 pounds. Collin and Lucas Cheatham finished 6th place with 4 bass weighing 8.72 pounds.
Thirty-six teams from Central and South Arkansas competed. Each team consists of two anglers and a boat captain. Both teams received scholarship money and prizes and will be eligible for the State Tournament in May 2023.