The fourth Pedals for Compassion Ride benefitting Magnolia’s Domestic Violence Shelter is Saturday
Anne Couch, race director of the event and a cyclist, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Texarkana, Little Rock, Dallas and Shreveport.
“We have tremendous positive comments after the ride about the great support of local police and the sheriff's department which help on the routes for safety,” she said. “Cyclists also enjoy the rest stops during the ride which provide everything they need to fuel up and complete their ride. The picturesque countryside is also something they have commented on.”
Options for the rides of 15, 35, 65 and 100 miles. Registration is $70 and includes a swag bag, T-shirt, chance at door prizes sponsored by local merchants, free entertainment, a post ride meal and a completion medal.
The money raised for the bike ride is essential to keeping the doors of the shelter open.
Debra Martin, executive director of the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter, said last year’s event had about 140 participants and raised around $25,000. Martin said the money raised for this event is critical for the organization due to budget cuts from the Victims of Crime
Act.
“We are losing about $250,000 over the next two years, so this ride will help us carry on normal business. This money will be a filler,” she said.
“We are hoping to see at least the same number as we’ve been seeing, but hopefully more.”
Cyclists who want to sign up can do so beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Square Park. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes back at the downtown location where there will be a concert for cyclists and the community and two food trucks, one from Postmasters Grill of Camden and the other from King and Queen Wings of Magnolia, to choose from. Food trucks
will be on the square and open mid-morning.
Tracy Jones, who has operated the King and Queen of Wings food truck for the past two years with his wife, Marquita Jones and his mother-in-law, Marjorie Hardin, said the truck offers a vast variety of flavored wings and flavored French fries.
“We’ve got garlic, ranch, honey barbecue wings. We have a Cajun hot, hot, and then a mild, ranch, lemon pepper, and garlic parmesan,” Jones said.
“And we have flavored fries like lemon pepper, hot, mild and even garlic parmesan fries.”
Live music begins at 11 a.m. on the Albemarle stage and concludes around 2 p.m., said Monty Russell, who is bringing the entertainment to Magnolia with his recording company, La 818 Music.
He said Beaux Atkins, who opened for Thompson Square at last year’s Magnolia Blossom Festival will join Trey Gauthreaux and they will be offering music across the board, including country and southern rock.
A house band includes Aidan Johnston on drums, Braydon Watts, singer and songwriter and guitarist and Evan Griffith, bass player.
“Those all are three young cats from 18 to 20 and they are super players for their age,” Russell said.
Russell, who was a police officer in Ruston, LA, for 20 years said the Pedals for Compassion cause is a worthy one.
“I encourage all the guys I work with to do legitimate benefits for the communities when we are able to,” Russell said. “Domestic violence shelters and domestic violence resources are priceless to a town.”
Russell said domestic abuse is a series of events and victims need counseling and a place to stay during the day but certainly during some situations in the middle of the night.
“The problem is bigger than one incident,” he said. “Usually, domestic violence is like chains of a relationship and has multiple situations.”
Amber Overholser, president of the Compassion’s Foundation Board said there were 61 cyclists registered Thursday night, but said the hope was there would be about 100 cyclists in all on the day of the ride.
Overholser said there are countless hours put into making the ride special for cyclists and a great fundraiser for the shelter.
“Anne Couch, our race director, the rest of our board, businesses and the overall community of Magnolia, have all worked so hard to create this wonderful event in support of Compassion’s Foundation,” Overholser said.
“We invited everyone to join us for good music, good food, and an overall good time this Saturday at Square Park.”
All bike routes will migrate toward Logoly State Park where the first rest stop is located. From there the short routes come back to Southern Arkansas University on County Road 13.
All other rides will progress North on U.S. 79 to County Road 98 heading toward Village Community Center. From there the 35-mile route heads down the Old El Dorado Highway toward town. The 65- and 100-mile cyclists will continue their tour of Columbia County via Arkansas 98 through Atlanta and
Emerson. Finally, the riders will cut through Macedonia to Burnt Bridge Road heading back into town.
Compassion’s Shelter Manager Lacey Ogle said without the money raised during the Pedals ride, the shelter would have a difficult time accomplishing its work.
“It is crucial to have the funds to provide services to victims. That’s what we do for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” she said.
CLICK HERE to find out more about the event throughout the day of the ride.
To register for the event, come to Square Park beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. For all other questions, contact Couch at 870-314-2829.