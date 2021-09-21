The Motorcycle Cannonball 2021 will be making an official route stop in Arkadelphia on Wednesday.
Approximately 100, pre-1930’s, antique motorcycles will line the streets of downtown Arkadelphia starting at 4:30 p.m., and ending at 6:30 p.m.
About 240 riders and support staff will be visiting Southwest Arkansas for the event. City officials have been planning for their arrival for two years, as the event was postponed due to COVID-19.
Arkadelphia Mayor Scott Byrd is one of 240 riders and support staff making a stop in Arkadelphia this Wednesday for the Motorcycle Cannonball.
Arkadelphia is the Cannonball’s only stop in Arkansas this year.
Motorcycle Cannonball takes place every other year. As the most difficult antique endurance run in the world, riders travel from all over to ride their antique motorcycles cross country, from border to border, or coast to coast.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.