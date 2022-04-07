The 4th annual Pedals for Compassion bike ride to benefit Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter will be Saturday, June 11 in Magnolia.
This year’s event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Square Park on 117 North Jefferson downtown. Options for the ride include a 15-20 mile, a 35-37 mile, a 65-mile, and a 100-mile.
Debra Martin, executive director of the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter, said last year’s event had about 140 participants and raised around $25,000. Martin said the money raised for this event is critical for the organization due to budget cuts from the Victims of Crime Act.
“We are losing about $250,000 over the next two years, so this ride will help us carry on normal business. This money will be a filler,” she said. “We are hoping to see at least the same number as we’ve been seeing, but hopefully more.”
Registration before the day of the event is $65 and registration on the day of is $70.
All riders who participate will receive swag bags, snacks, and drinks at all of rest stops along their ride -- which always have fun themes -- and a delicious post ride meal and beverages. Unique items catering to cyclists along with other prizes from local merchants will also be given away. Every participant gets a finishing medal.
The Postmasters Grill food truck of Camden along with the King of Wings food truck of Magnolia are providing the post ride meal for cyclists as they head back to the Square. Live music begins at 10 a.m. on the Albermarle stage and concludes later in the afternoon. The community is invited to the square and bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free music and to purchase food from the Kings of Wings food truck.
All bike routes will migrate toward Logoly State Park where the first rest stop is located. From there the short routes come back to Southern Arkansas University on the County Road 13.
All other rides will progress north on U.S. 79 to Arkansas 98 heading toward Village Community Center. From there the 35-37 mile route heads down the Old El Dorado Highway toward town. The 65- and 100-mile cyclists will continue their tour of Columbia County via Arkansas 98 through Atlanta and Emerson. Finally, the riders will cut through Macedonia to Burnt Bridge Road, heading into Magnolia.
Anne Couch, a chairperson of the event and a cyclist, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Little Rock, Dallas, Shreveport.
“We have tremendous positive comments after the ride about the great support of local police and sheriff’s department which help on the routes for safety,” she said. “Cyclists also enjoy the rest stops during the ride which provide everything they need to fuel up and complete their ride. The picturesque countryside is also something they have commented on.”
Compassion’s Shelter Manager Lacey Ogle said without the money raised during the Pedals ride, the shelter would have a difficult time accomplishing the important work they do.
“It’s crucial to have the funds to provide services to victims. That’s what we do for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” she said.
To find out more about the event, volunteer and/or sponsorships for the Pedals for Compassion ride, go to Facebook at Pedals for Compassion or @pedals4compassion.
For all other questions please contact Anne Couch (870) 314-2829 or at annecouch808@gmail.com or the Pedals event email at pedals4compassion@gmail.com.