The Aquatic Center at Southern Arkansas University has been permanently closed.
SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said structural problems have recently come to light with the laminate beams in the Aquatic Center. Structural engineers and contractors will be reinforcing the areas that have been compromised, but the work means that the swim facility can no longer be used.
The Aquatic Center has been used for physical education courses and has in the past been available to the public for an annual fee. The Magnolia High School Swim and Dive team, which has won several state championships in both boys and girls divisions, has also used the facility for training.
The Aquatic Center is on the other side of the south wall of the W.T. Watson Athletic Center, which is the home court for SAU volleyball and basketball.
The university said in a statement that “out of an abundance of caution, SAU was requested to refrain from hosting events in the Watson Athletic Center until the aquatic area is stabilized.”
As a result, SAU played Monday’s home basketball games against the University of Arkansas at Monticello at Magnolia High School’s Panther Arena.
According to Dr. James Willis’ book, “Southern Arkansas University: The Mulerider School’s Centennial History,” SAU had an active swimming team until about 1970.
“Women swimmers relied on the great diving of Kathy Belmont and the swimming of Edith Frazier to become state champions in 1967–68 and 1969–70. The men’s swim teams seldom had a full roster, so in 1969, the men’s team took Edith Frazier with them to a meet at Henderson State College. She bested all the males in the one-hundred-yard freestyle and the two-hundred-yard butterfly. Afterward, AIC authorities ruled that Frazier would no longer be allowed to compete in men’s swim meets,” the book said.
The closure of the Aquatic Center leaves Columbia County without any public swimming pool. The City of Magnolia closed its East Side Park pool in 2018 due to maintenance issues, and later demolished the pool and buried it.
In 2017, the pool’s last year of operation, the city spent $30,000 to maintain and patch the pool. The pool averaged 30 users a day and they paid $4 daily. Revenues did not come close to paying for lifeguards, equipment and other expenses, according to Mayor Parnell Vann.
Also in 2017, Magnolia voters rejected a complicated plan to build a large recreation complex.
The complex would have included a 25-meter pool and a dive well, therapy pool, exercise pool for water aerobics, and a splash pad. Meeting and party rooms, concession stand and perhaps a restaurant, and an indoor walking track, would also have been part of the of the facility.
The city does have a splash pad under construction at East Side Park at a cost of $678,976.76.
About 90 percent of the park’s water features will rain down on users, as opposed to rising up from the ground. Jets, sprays and sheets of water will come from them. Some will allow users to point streams of water at others. One major feature of the 4,500-square-foot pad will be a tank that dumps 17 gallons of water in an instant.