DeGray Lake Resort State Park will host its 7th annual Freedom 5K Fun Run event at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4 on Lodge Island. The event has been expanded to include a 10K race as well, which will start at 7:45 a.m. Both events will be chip timed.
Registration is open at Runsignup.com through July 3. Last minute registration will be available in person, near the start line beginning at 6:30 a.m. race day.
Both 5K (3.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) courses traverse a blend of paved surfaces with scenic lake views and single-track trails through shaded pine forest.
Overall first place finishers in the 10K, both male and female categories, will be awarded a two-night lodging voucher redeemable at any one of the 14 Arkansas State Parks with lodging accommodations. Overall first place male and female finishers in the 5K will be awarded a two-night camping voucher redeemable at any Arkansas State Park with camping facilities. Age-group winners, male and female, will be awarded one interpretive multi-pass, redeemable for select tours and activities at DeGray Lake Resort State Park.
A patriotic costume contest will once again be part of the event. Participants are encouraged to dress and run in their most patriotic, fun, and family friendly attire for a chance to win an Interpretive Family Multi-Pass, redeemable for admission of up to five persons on select tours and activities offered at DeGray Lake Resort State Park. The costume contest winner and runners up will be announced during the medal ceremony immediately following the race.
July 4th festivities to be offered on Lodge Island later in the day include traditional watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, water relays, baggo tournament, and kids’ “Underwater Treasure Hunt” in the lodge pool.
There will not be a fireworks display on DeGray Lake this year.
CLICK HERE to register for the run.