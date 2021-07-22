The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia's 12 and under All- Star Baseball Team recently won the Southwest Regional Championship which was played July 16-18 at the El Dorado Recreational Complex.
The team is qualified to compete in the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, starting Saturday, August 7.
Team members are Knox Stephens, Judah Ray, Ryan Roan, Wyatt Ainsworth, Kaden Ware, Brody Braswell, Kingston Norman, Logan Clack, Isaac Ray, Connor Deloach and Asher Sharp. Jason Ray is the manager. Athletic Director is Chris Ludwig.