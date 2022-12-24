Athletes interested in participating in the 2023 Little Rock Marathon Weekend have through midnight Tuesday, December 27, 2022 to sign up at a lower rate.
Registration for the 21st annual Little Rock Marathon Weekend opened July 28, 2022.
The Little Rock Marathon, presented by a Little Rock newspaper and the Little Rock Half Marathon, presented by Baptist Health, will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, with the Little Rock 10K, presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Little Rock 5K, presented by Arkansas Federal Credit, and the Little Rockers Kids Marathon Final Mile, taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The Little Rock Marathon is a project of and benefits the Little Rock Parks & Recreation.