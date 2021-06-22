The Magnolia Boys & Girls Club 8-year-old All Star team took the championship title Saturday in the 2021 Pre-State Baseball Classic at El Dorado.
The team went through pool play and bracket play undefeated, going 4-0 on the day enroute to their victory. It defeated Union County 15-12, SA Blast 13-4, Union County 11-1, and Hampton 12-4 in the championship game.
"The boys battled hard all day and represented us and the community in great fashion despite the heat,” said Chris Ludwig, athletic director for the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
“They have a great group of coaches, parents, and fans that kept their spirits up all day, we all should be very proud of them."
The team will now travel to Arkadelphia July 1-3 for the All-Star state tournament.
Team members are Noah Farrar, Welles Jones, Travis Glass, Canyon Mitchell, Carter Pettit, Gavin Stover, Drake Taylor, Maddox Pettigrew, Memphis Flow and Nolan Riggins.
Head coach is Don Farrar. Assistants are Brandon Stover, Heath Glass and Justin Pettigrew.