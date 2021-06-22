Magnolia Boys & Girls Club 8-year-old All Stars, front left to right, Noah Farrar, Welles Jones, Travis Glass, Canyon Mitchell, Carter Pettit. Second row, Gavin Stover, Drake Taylor, Maddox Pettigrew, Memphis Flow, Nolan Riggins. Third row, coaches Brandon Stover and Heath Glass, Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director Chris Ludwig, coach Justin Pettigrew and head coach Don Farrar.