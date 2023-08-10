The Magnolia 10-and-under baseball team, which represented Arkansas in the recent Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, won third place nationally last week.
This group started off pool play with a 16-0 loss to Florida 16-0. Once double elimination bracket play started, the boys took a7-3 win over Tennessee. They lost 3-1 against Virginia, but battled back to eliminate North Carolina from further competition with a 3-1 victory.
They moved up in bracket play to eliminate South Carolina, 18-10.
The Arkansas team got its chance to face Florida again, fighting hard but losing 7-6.
Team members were Nolan Riggins, Memphis Flow, Fletcher Gass, Kline Dodson, Tate Spurling, Noah Farrar, Dexter Campbell, Lincoln Clark, Canyon Mitchell, Drake Taylor, Maddox Pettigrew and Collier Guess. Coaches were Jeremy Mitchell and Gary Farrar.