Panther Arena in Magnolia will host the 2022 Arkansas High School Class 4A Basketball Tournament on March 1-5.
The Arkansas Activities Association made the announcement on Friday.
The tournament is expected to draw 16 boys and 16 girls teams from across the state to Magnolia for preliminary through semi-final rounds ending on Saturday, March 5.
Semi-final winners will advance to the Class 4A finals. The basketball finals will be held March 10-12 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Magnolia last hosted the Class 4A tournament in 2019.
