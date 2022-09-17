Magnolia, helped by five Wynne fumbles, took a 21-7 non-conference football victory Friday night and improved to 3-0.
The Panthers Demarion Wesson recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 39 to end the Yellowjackets first drive. A shanked punt gave Wynne great position at the Magnolia 43 but after Wynne made 24 yards on a pass play, Devin Dunn recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 19.
Magnolia’s first punt was blocked and recovered by Wynne, but the Panthers Ryder Jackson recovered another fumble at the Magnolia 25.
It was from there that Magnolia began its first scoring drive, which extended into the second quarter.
Quarterback Dalen Blanchard found Da’Kota Dismuke open on his right. Dismuke managed to stay in bounds, spun off one tackler and danced along the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown with 9:01 left in the first half. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point as Magnolia led 7-0.
Wynne penetrated to the Magnolia 19 but a fourth-down pass into the end zone was incomplete.
Magnolia drove to the Wynne 33 before giving the ball up on downs. Neither team threatened again through the first half.
Magnolia expanded its lead after taking the second-half kickoff.
Garrion Curry took a Blanchard handoff over the right side of his line and eluded the grasp of two defenders on his way to a 32-yard touchdown with 8:56 left in the third quarter. The PAT was wide right but Magnolia led 13-0.
Wynne was a playoff contender in 2021 with a 10-2 record and started the season 2-0, including a 72-44 victory against Fort Smith Southside last week. It got on the board against Magnolia on its next drive which ended with a 3-yard run by Allen Jones with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Brayden Mattox kicked the PAT.
Magnolia answered with a time-eating 13-play, 61-yard drive. Blanchard converted a fourth-and-1 at the Wynne 8 with a 2-yard run. Curry scored on a run from the 6 with 8:56 to play, and also ran for a two-point conversion for the 21-7 final score.
Wynne could not get a first down on its next possession, and Magnolia had to punt from its own 37. However, the Panthers Amarion Stevenson recovered another Yellowjackets fumble at the Wynne 33.
Blanchard got a 3-yard run to convert a fourth down at the Wynne 26. Jacob Hebert capped the game with an 11-yard run to the Wynne 9. With time running out, Blanchard and the Panthers went into the victory formation and the Magnolia quarterback took two knees to exhaust the clock.
The Panthers host the Arkansas High Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Friday in their 2022 Homecoming game, which will also be their Class 5A-South opener.
The TexARKana squad was off Friday night after opening the season with losses to Watson Chapel and Arkadelphia, and a win against Dollarway.