Magnolia’s new skateboard park at East Side Park opens today.
The park will be open until 10 p.m. nightly initially. The city encourages the use of helmets and pads.
The nearby splash pad will be opened at a later date, and a grand opening will be held for both facilities.
The Magnolia City Council approved funding for the skateboard park and the splash pad last August.
Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles designed the $280,000 skate park. It has ramps, walls and other features that skaters use to perform stunts and tricks. An important feature will be a bowl with curved walls.
The key feature is that it’s a “pump track,” which is a track with rollers and banked turns. Riders gain momentum not by pedaling or pushing, but through body movements. It will be the first pump track in South Arkansas.
ACS Playground Adventures of Oklahoma City submitted the winning design for the splash pad. The estimated cost for ACS Playground’s equipment is $352,126.76. Clarity Pools is installing equipment, including the water recirculation system, for $326,850, making the total $678,976.76.
The City of Magnolia is providing an additional $150,000 for restrooms and a pump house.
About 90 percent of the park’s water features will rain down on users, as opposed to rising up from the ground. Jets, sprays and sheets of water will come from them. Some will allow users to point streams of water at others.
One major feature of the 4,500-square-foot pad will be a tank that dumps 17 gallons of water in an instant.
Users will be able to use buttons to start inactive devices.
Regular hours of operation for the new features will be dawn to dusk. There will be no supervision at the facilities, which patrons will use at their own risk. There will, however, be camera surveillance at the facilities.
The location of the skateboard park and splash pad will mean a permanent change to the traffic flow at East Side Park. The skateboard park entrance will be on the north side off Pittman Street, ending in a parking lot between the skateboard facility and tennis courts. The splash pad will have its own entrance and parking off Hollensworth.