Magnolia native and Gatorade Arkansas Basketball Player of the Year, Derrian Ford, recently awarded Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia with a $1,000 grant.
Gatorade Play It Forward empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients across the country to award local or national sports organizations with grants, so they can continue helping young athletes enjoy the benefit of sports.
“The Gatorade Player of the Year award highlights student-athletes who set an example both on and off the field,” said Kara Darling, Assistant Marketing Manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “The grants give these athletes a chance to donate to organizations like the Boys & Girls of Magnolia that positively impact the youth in their own communities.”
“We are so proud and thankful of Derrian and his continued support of the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. He has been a member here since his early childhood and understands the importance of what we do here for the youth in the community. Derrian is a fantastic role model and mentor for our youth, as also being great young man. His contributions to us and this community go way beyond basketball,” said Chris Ludwig, director of Athletics for the club.
All 608 Gatorade State Player of the Year recipients are awarded a grant to donate to the organization of their choosing. Each Player of the Year can also submit a video about why their organization is deserving of one of 12 Spotlight Grants, which is a larger monetary award.