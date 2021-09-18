Magnolia fell to 0-4 on Friday with a 50-30 non-conference loss on the road to El Dorado.
The loss tainted an outstanding night for senior running back Deraylen Williams. Two touchdowns were part of his 28 times for an unofficial 251 yards.
El Dorado (2-1) scored first on a 4-yard run by P.J. Denkins. Rojemi Aydogdu’s extra-point attempt was wide to the left.
Magnolia kicker J. Todd Baker responded with a 41-yard field goal from Dalen Blanchard’s hold with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats came back with a 15-yard Shadarioius Plummer run. Jackie Washington caught a conversion pass from Sharmon Rester, giving El Dorado a 14-3 lead.
Williams scored his first touchdown on a 41-yard run with 11:15 left in the second quarter. The score capped a six-play, 67-yard drive. The PAT failed.
Rester and Jackie Washington combined for an 80-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good.
Magnolia recovered an onside kick by El Dorado. A 37-yard field goal attempt failed.
Rester came back with another 80-yard strike to Deandra Burns for a 28-9 lead.
Magnolia tried to keep the game close by keeping the ball on the ground and out of El Dorado’s hands. Blanchard closed the score to 28-16 with a 1-yard run with 3:14 left in the half. Baker kicked the PAT.
But El Dorado struck quickly with a 4-yard run by Plummer with 50 seconds left in the half and a 35-16 lead.
Magnolia got off another 40-yard field goal attempt as the half ended, but the kick was no good.
Williams scored on a 2-yard run on Magnolia’s first possession of the second half. Baker’s PAT cut the El Dorado lead to 35-23.
Colby Garland made his second pass interception in two weeks, stopping an El Dorado drive at the Panthers 3. However, Magnolia was forced to punt.
El Dorado’s Rester threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Washington with 1:23 left in the third quarter.
Rester scored again with 9:05 to play on an 83-yard run. Plummer scored a 2-point conversion for a 50-23 lead.
With Magnolia facing a fourth-and-goal at the El Dorado 1, Kendrick Carey scored on a run for the 50-30 final.
Magnolia travels to TexARKana next Friday for the first Class 5A-South conference game of the season.