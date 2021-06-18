Riders still have time to sign up for the 3rd annual Pedals for Compassion bike ride on Saturday, benefitting Compassion’s Foundation’s Domestic Violence Shelter.
This year’s event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Square Park on 117 North Jefferson. Options for the ride include a 15-mile, a 35-mile, a 65-mile, and a 100-mile.
Debra Martin, executive director of the Domestic Violence Shelter said last year’s event had 150 participants and raised around $17,000. Martin said the turnout was incredible even during COVID.
“We are hoping with the good weather and relaxed COVID restrictions to have even more riders this year,” Martin said.
Registration before Saturday is $65 and registration on ride day is $70.
All riders who participate will receive swag bags, snacks and drinks at all of rest stops along their ride -- which always have fun themes -- and a post ride meal and beverages. Door prizes will also be given away.
Postmasters Grill of Camden provides the meal for riders after they head back to the Square at the conclusion of their ride.
Two bands, Tuesday Knights and 79 South will perform on the Magnolia Square for entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.
Community members who do not participate in the ride are still invited to bring their lawn chair and enjoy the music. Non-riders can enjoy the square with a food truck and a beer of $5. Bands will play into the afternoon.
All bike routes will migrate toward Logoly State Park where the first rest stop is located. There, the short routes come back to Southern Arkansas University on the County Road 13.
All other rides will progress north on U.S. 79 to Arkansas 98 heading toward Village Community Center. From there the 35-miles route heads down the Old El Dorado Highway toward Magnolia. The 65- and 100-mile cyclists will continue their tour of Columbia County via Arkansas 98 through Atlanta and Emerson. Finally, the riders will cut through Macedonia to Burnt Bridge road heading back into town.
Lesley Thompson, event director, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Little Rock, Dallas, Shreveport. Last year there was even someone from California who traveled to ride. She said she consistently hears good feedback from those who rode in the event.
“They would make the comment that we have the best event in Arkansas. We draw on everything good that they feel is always lacking at other events, some of which is the quality of and excitement of the rest stops,” Thompson said. “The detail put into the route marks and visual awareness of support, both from law enforcement and support drivers is something else they like. They also like the post activities at the square.”
Shelter Manager Lacey Ogle said without the money raised during the Pedals ride, the shelter would have a difficult time accomplishing the important work they do.
“It’s crucial to have the funds to provide the services to victims. That’s what we do for victims of Domestic Violence.”
CLICK HERE to find out more about the event, volunteer and/or sponsorships for the Pedals for Compassion ride.
To register for the event, go to www.bikereg.com.
For all other questions contact Lesley Thompson at (870-918-7755), Anne Couch at annecouch808@gmail.com or the Pedals event email at pedals4compassion@gmail.com.