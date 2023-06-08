Although this Saturday was the original date for the Pedals for Compassion Foundation ride, the board of directors of Compassion’s Foundation, Inc., has decided to take the event into the fall and make the ride a gravel one in October instead of one on the highways.
The event is called Pedals for Compassion-Gravel Grinder and will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, October 1 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
October is domestic violence awareness month, and the charity ride will have cyclists on the backroads for 100-, 70-ish or 40-mile route options. Post ride activities will include music, food, drinks and more to be announced as the event date draws closer.
“The smaller charity road rides have been struggling to maintain past numbers and have seen several of them either merge events or stop hosting events all together,” said Pedals Bike Ride Director Lesley Thompson. “As June quickly approached, we recognized that because of the low numbers, we’d be challenged to offer rides the full spectrum of a quality cycling event with large groups and excitement. I know I would hate to show up expecting a large event, to only end up riding mostly by myself. That’s not fair to our riders or our sponsors. So, it was with a heavy heart we’ve made the decision to cancel our June event and look toward a fall event on gravel. With the general progression towards gravel over road, we believe this gives us the best platform to be able to continue and grow our event and thus the ability to raise awareness of domestic violence.”
Compassions Foundation President Rachel Jenkins said this will be the fifth year the organization has held the ride and each year has been a success.
Continuing that tradition is paramount to the board members, said Jenkins, who has been with Compassion’s for almost a year.
“Pedals is essential in keeping the shelter running so we think that transitioning to a gravel ride will help the future of Pedals for Compassion, a win for our organization and our mission,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, a Utah native, said the Pedals ride was something she noticed first in the community and wanted to participate.
“I think this is an important event in our community,” Jenkins said. “When I first moved here everyone talked about an exciting event, so I think it’s important for us to help bring the community together to support Compassion’s Foundation whether they are riding or volunteering. This helps bring people to Magnolia.”
Since its inception, the Pedals for Compassion ride has brought cyclists from Little Rock, Dallas, Shreveport, Hot Springs, Texarkana and other cities. The fee cyclists pay for riding in differing mileage routes goes directly back to the Columbia County domestic violence shelter.
Jenkins said all the sponsors who had dedicated money to the original June 10 date agreed to support the fall gravel ride on October 1 and she said the board wanted to express their sincere gratitude for that.
“We have had great support from our sponsors, and the community,” Jenkins said. “Without our wonderful sponsors Pedals wouldn't exist. We are always looking for more sponsors so that we can continue to grow and improve.”
Although the Pedals for Compassion ride in Magnolia has never had any problem with safety, in other parts of the state, there have been concerns and this is another reason for switching to a gravel ride in hopes of providing a better overall riding experience, Thompson said.
“Gravel riding has been around for a while and was more of a breed of its own of people willing to enjoy roaming the backcountry,” she said. “But as bike technology has progressed, more and more people have transitioned over to gravel versus road. An abundance of gravel routes being explored has opened the community to more avenues of beautiful scenic routes, usually without the background noise of traffic. Less traffic also means riders can spend more time enjoying the ride versus keeping their heads on a swivel for cars or other means of distracted driver interactions.
“As cycling continues to grow, so does the chance of negative interactions with traffic, rather than near misses or unfortunately a large increase in car/bike collisions. Sadly, most of the surrounding areas, especially Little Rock where the bulk of our riders come from are experiencing this. Talking to shop owners up there, they have seen road bike sales almost completely fall off compared to past years.”
Former Compassion’s President Amber Overholser said she wanted to thank Thompson for her enormous efforts in putting prior years of Pedals together and for those earning a Community Event award at the Chamber of Commerce Banquet in 2022. Overholser said she hoped riders from the past would enjoy this new ride and continue to support raising money to fight domestic violence.
“We want to put on an excellent event that gets the community involved but we want to make sure it meets the mission of our domestic violence mission,” she said. “We have had some very loyal riders and we love them. They have been integral in supporting our event and we can’t do this without them.”
Thompson said she appreciates the board’s support but that it “takes a village,” to have a successful event like Pedals.
Compassion’s Foundation Executive Director Lacey Ogle said the costs of running the shelter might come as a surprise to people in the community who are not familiar with everything that is needed to provide clients while there.
“She said per month, it costs $20,453 to operate the shelter which equals $245,439 per year based on just basic expenses, with nothing extra and no extra needed client services offered. Ogle said that breaks down to $682 per day or $49 per bed based on 14 bed capacity.
“In 2022 the Pedals event had a total revenue of $18,795 after expenses with 61 registrants,” Ogle said. “The annual Pedals for Compassion event is factored in as 6.35% of our entire organizational annual budget. That may seem small, but it is not. The 6.35% figure is unrestricted funds which in shelter terms means the organization can use those funds for a broad range of organizational expenses.”
To give the public an idea on how the Compassion’s Foundation spends this money, in 2022 the organization served 37 new residential clients, 1,472 total bed nights, 2,920 face-to-face residential number of contacts, 221 face-to-face non-residential number of contacts and 145 hotline calls.
Another change for this year besides roadside to gravel is the ride will take place on a Sunday, not a Saturday, Thompson said, adding this keeps it away from being a Saturday football day.
“Sunday rides are very common in cycling events,” she said. “A large amount of the cycling community is highly involved or employed in local businesses, which means they usually must work on Saturdays. Moving the event to Sunday gives those people a chance to participate in the event. Plus, we avoid football Saturday, and if you ride fast enough, you can still make it to church.”
Although details of Pedals for Compassion-Gravel Grinder have not all been ironed out at this time, Jenkins said members of the community who are looking to have a good time and support the fight against domestic violence should plan to be there.
“Members of the community are encouraged to come out and join us,” Jenkins said. “Whether they want to ride, volunteer, or just come hang out. We are still working out the details of the new ride, but it will be a fun time.”