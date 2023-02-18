The Farmers Bank Foundation has announced plans for the fourth annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.
The charitable event will be held Friday, March 31 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Arkansas State Police Foundation. The nonprofit was created in 2002 to ensure that state law enforcement officers are thoroughly trained, equipped, and capable of responding to threats across Arkansas.
Tee times for the golf tournament are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event will accept 44 four-person teams (22 teams in the morning session and 22 in the afternoon). The entry fee is $500 per team — complete with breakfast, lunch, two carts, and a gift bag.
The Farmers Bank Foundation is also seeking additional sponsorships before March 20. Sponsorship opportunities range from $200 to $5,000, and in-kind donations will be accepted until the day of the event.
"This golf tournament is one of the biggest charitable endeavors each year for the Farmers Bank Foundation," said Elizabeth Burns Anderson, executive director of the Farmers Bank Foundation. "It is not only a key part of our fundraising mission, but it also contributes to a phenomenal nonprofit organization in the Arkansas State Police Foundation and impacts our first responders' abilities to properly train and equip themselves for unforeseen emergencies."
In addition to the golf tournament, the Farmers Bank Foundation is planning activities to help raise additional funds for the Arkansas State Police Foundation. Scheduled events include a 40-yard dash competition among the Market Presidents of Farmers Bank & Trust. Donations can be made for specific Presidents and will be accepted at their branches or online.
A silent auction will also be held online. Items up for bid include Otterbox coolers, autographed memorabilia from former NFL stars Terry Bradshaw and Archie Manning, and a condo vacation in Miramar Beach, FL.
For more information about the tournament or team registration, sponsorships, auction items, Market President 40-yard dash, or any other event, call Candace Rankin at 870-235-7003. OR, CLICK HERE for information.
Further tournament details and real-time updates can be found on the Farmers Bank & Trust Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see it.