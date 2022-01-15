Steven M. Anthony, president of Anthony Timberlands Inc., has been appointed a member of the Arkansas Racing Commission.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment on Friday.
Anthony Timberlands purchased Partee Flooring Mill in Magnolia in September 2013. In a bit of symmetry, Partee Flooring Mill was created in the 1940s by W.C. Partee. Partee later became known as a thoroughbred owner. He owned Lil E. Tee, the horse that won the 1992 Kentucky Derby.
Anthony was born in Fayetteville and grew up in Fordyce, where he graduated from high school in 1979.
“Steven Anthony is Arkansas to his core,” Hutchinson said. “He grew up working in his family’s timber business, which was founded in 1907. He knows the law, and he knows how to run a business. The racing commission will be an even stronger agency with the benefit of his legal education, his professional network, and his life experience.”
Anthony, the son of John E. Anthony of Hot Springs and Mary Lynn Dudley of Little Rock, graduated summa cum laude from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, in 1983 with a degree in business administration. He received a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.
Anthony’s timber company manages five Arkansas sawmills, several secondary processing facilities, and 180,000 acres of timberland in south-central Arkansas.
He is past chairman of the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and past president of the Arkansas Forestry Association and the Southern Forest Products Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Bearden and on the executive committee of the Arkansas Forestry Association.
He and his wife, Gay, live in Fordyce. hey have two sons, Addison, who works at Anthony Hardwood Composites in Sheridan, and Wilson, who works at Anthony Timberlands. They also have four grandchildren.
Anthony’s term will expire January 14, 2027. He replaces Butch Rice, whose five-year term expired.