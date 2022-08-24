The Emerson Battle at the Shed Cornhole Tournament has named the winners of its event on Saturday.
Bring Your Own Partner Division
1st Place: Kevin Meza and Grant Upchurch
2nd Place: Jody Moore and Mason Terry
3rd Place: Jakob Walker and Zachary Mathews
Blind Draw Division
1st Place: Blake A. and Zachary Mathews
2nd Place: Jody Moore and Kill$hot
3rd Place: Jakob Walker and Bobo (Brandon Bullock)
Team from Texas, Louisiana and central Arkansas took part at the Battle of the Shed, which organizers hope to make an annual event. Tyler Pennington and Diamond State Baggerz organized the play.
The Smokin’ Bull provided food for competitors. Sponsors also included Magnolia Advisory Group – Alan Nolte, Peoples Bank Magnolia, The MegaSack Corporation, Weyerhaeuser, Staci’s Cosmetics, Story’s on the Square and Magnolia Blossom Florist.