Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado recently welcomed Sandy Davison as the club’s new director of golf.
In his new position, Davison will oversee all golf operations for the 18-hole facility, which Golfweek recently named the Best Course You Can Play in Arkansas, and rated the course No. 38 on its “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” ranking.
Davison is a second-generation teacher, player, and Certified PGA Golf Professional who grew up in the golf industry. He has over 25 years of experience as a PGA golf professional, serving at some of the most prestigious clubs in the country including
Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey; Desert Mountain Golf Club, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club and Paradise Valley Country Club in Arizona; The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas; and TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
An accomplished player, Davison has played in the United States Amateur and British Amateur Championships, and finished as Medalist in the prestigious North & South Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina. While attending the University of North Florida, he was a First Team All-American and a member of the 1993 NAIA National Championship golf team. He was later inducted into the University of North Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.
Davison graduated first in his class in the PGA Golf Professional Training Program and later became one of the first 28 PGA golf
professionals in the United States to complete all six levels of the PGA Certified Professional Program. The Certified Professional Program includes a Harvard Mentor Plus curriculum and is equivalent to an advanced college degree.
“We are very pleased to add Sandy Davison to our management team as our director of Golf at Mystic Creek,” said Mystic Creek Golf Club General Manager Cody Lack. “Sandy’s outstanding professional experience and passion for service will be instrumental in providing our members and guests a world-class golf experience at our club.”
A native of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Davison grew up in a golf family, his father was the chief operating officer and his mother was the director of merchandising for the PGA Tour’s TPC Network.