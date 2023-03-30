The Farmers Bank Foundation has announced a new date for the fourth annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.
The charitable event will now be held on Friday, May 12, at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.
The scheduling change was made due to severe weather threats in Southwest Arkansas for the event’s original date of March 31.
If the new date affects any pre-registrations or team status for course play, please call Candace Rankin at 870-235-7003 for more details.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Arkansas State Police Foundation.
A silent auction is currently being held online. Items up for bid include a condo vacation in Miramar Beach, FL; autographed memorabilia from former NFL stars Terry Bradshaw and Archie Manning; DJ services for weddings or large gatherings; Otterbox coolers, and more.
CLICK HERE for more information about the tournament or team registration, sponsorships, auction items, or any other event.